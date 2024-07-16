National recognition for Galway-based HRworks Founder

Galway-based HRworks Founder Christy O’Hara has received national recognition by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

He has been made a Business All-Star Thought Leader in HR & Coaching.

This accolade recognizes Christy’s contributions to human resources and business coaching.

His expertise lies in general Career Coaching with a special focus on Sport to Business Transition Coaching.

He also partners with Head Hunt International to provide Talent Acquisition services for the Irish and international markets.