18 July 2024

National Play Day events in Loughrea and Galway city this weekend

National Play Day will be celebrated this weekend, with events planned for Loughrea and Galway city.

The day aims to promote play opportunities for children, with games, acitivites and music on offer at each location hosting an event.

Tomorrow, Westside Pitch is hosting its Play Day from 12-3PM, while in Loughrea it’s taking place at the Fairgreen this Sunday from 12 to 2PM.

Jason Craughwell from Galway Sports Partnership says the physical and mental benefits of play are vital:

