National Parks in Galway to close tomorrow during Storm Atiyah

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising the people of Galway that national parks will be closed tomorrow during Storm Atiyah.

A status orange wind warning will come into effect in Galway tomorrow at 1pm and remain in place until Monday at 6am.

Connemara National Park, Knockma Woods in Tuam, and Derryclare Nature Reserve will be closed as a result.

Other counties affected by the orange wind warning include Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Eireann is warning there will be very windy conditions this evening as well as the storm appoaches.

A status yellow wind warning comes into effect for the country from 6pm tonight.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin says gusts could reach up to 110km per hour