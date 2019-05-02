National Park City initiative to be launched in Dangan

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The National Park City for Galway initiative will be launched in Dangan tomorrow.

Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis and environmentalist Duncan Stewart will launch the initiative which will complement Galway’s reputation as a city for Arts and also Science & Technology.

The aim of the campaign is to have Galway city recognised as a National Park City by achieving a greener, bluer, healthier, safer, wilder environment where people are strongly connected to nature.

The initiative will be launched at the Insight Centre for Data Analytics at NUI Galway in Dangan tomorrow morning at 10.30.