National Lottery urges people in Athenry to check tickets after €500k won

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lottery is urging anyone who bought a Daily Million Plus ticket in Athenry to check their tickets, after one player won half a million euro yesterday.

The winning ticket was bought on Thursday in the town at Joyce’s Service Station, at The Arch.

Owner Pat Joyce says it’s a lovely bit of news to get and some great news for the town.

This is the second major National Lottery win at one of Pat Joyce’s stores in less than a year, as last June a winning Lotto ticket worth 4 million euro was sold at Joyce’s Supermarket in Doughiska.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers from yesterday’s 2pm draw were: 01, 03, 08, 09, 23, 27 and the bonus number was 33.