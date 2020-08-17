National Lottery reveals winning 7.3 million euro ticket was sold in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth over 7.3 million euro was sold in Clifden.

The winning ticket holder has yet to make contact with the National Lottery – and lotto players in Clifden are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning Lotto numbers are 3, 7, 18, 36, 40, 42, and the bonus number is 16.

The name of the shop which sold the ticket will be announced tomorrow.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…