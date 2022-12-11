National Lottery reveals that one of the winning Euromillions Ireland Only Raffle tickets was bought in Co Galway

The National Lottery has revealed that one of the ten players who won €50,000 in the Euromillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw bought their ticket in Galway.

The winning ticket was bought in Costcutter in Bealadangan.

Three players in Dublin, two players in Clare and one player in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Offaly all scooped the special raffle prize which was the eighth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

The winning Roscommon ticket was bought in McNeils Foodstore on Abbey Street in the town.

The ninth draw will take place this Tuesday 13th of December