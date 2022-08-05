National Lottery in Galway to officially announce 5.5 million euro winning ticket sold in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lottery is in the city today to officially announce the winning ticket of the €5.5m jackpot was sold at Newspoint Newsagents on the Headford Road.

The winning ticket is believed to be held by a syndicate of 10 outdoor workers at Galway City Council – but there’s been no public confirmation.

As the speculation continues, a crowd gathered at Newspoint at Galway Shopping Centre to officially celebrate the sale of the golden ticket.

As the champagne flew and cheers echoed far and wide – David Nevin spoke to shop-owner Billy Shearer

We’ll have a full feature on FYI Galway from 5