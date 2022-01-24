National lottery confirms winning Euromillions raffle ticket purchased in Ballybrit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Galway ticket in Friday night’s special EuroMillions raffle draw was sold in Ballybrit.

The ticket was one of three sold in Ireland with the other two bought in Clonakilty and Dunmanway in Cork.

The Galway player purchased their Normal Play ticket at the Spar store in Ballybrit on Thursday.

The Spar store which is owned by Gerard Geraghty and managed by his brother John, is no stranger to big EuroMillions wins having sold a similar EuroMillions Raffle prize of €1 million in July 2018.

Gerard Geraghty told Galway Bay fm news there is great excitement in the area today…