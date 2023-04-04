National Learning Network to host open day at Ballybrit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Learning Network is to host a special open day in Ballybrit tomorrow. (5/4)

The NLN is a charity organisation that provides education and employment services for people with disabilities.

This year, it’s a hosting open days at locations across the country to coincide with World Autism Awareness Month.

The open day at the centre in Ballybrit will take place tomorrow at 11am.

Director of the National Learning Network, Lucianne Bird, says while awareness has improved in recent years, people with autism still face significant barriers.