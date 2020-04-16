National Lead for Infection Control says Arts Festival and Galway Races not likely to go ahead this summer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Lead for Infection Control at the HSE says it’s not likely that major Galway events such as the Arts Festival and the Galway Races will take place this summer.

Professor Martin Cormican who is from Clarinbridge says it’s likely that restrictions on large gatherings will remain in place right through the summer.

However, the infection expert has advised that it can be expected that some government restrictions will be gradually eased but said this won’t necessarily happen by May 5th.

Professor Cormican told Galway Talks it’s vital that the public remain disciplined as time goes on – to continue the fight against Covid-19.

