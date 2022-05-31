National housing campaign group to host city meeting on housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Raise the Roof campaign group is set to hold a meeting on the housing crisis in the city next month.

It’s part of a series of events taking place nationwide that aim to build broad public support for solutions to the crisis and alternative policies on housing.

The initial series of talks will take place in Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Maynooth and Navan between June the 1st and July the 4th.

The Galway meeting will take place at Siptu House in the city centre on Tuesday June 28th.

Campaign co-ordinator Macdara Doyle says the policies of successive Government’s have failed and have made the crisis worst.