National Gambling addiction service launched in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A national gambling addiction service has been launched in Galway this week.

Helplink Mental Health has joined forces with the Gambling Awareness Trust to provide a national gambling counseling service.

The free of charge service, is available seven days a week and out-of-hours, to people over 16 years of age.

Helplink aims to tackle problem gambling through counseling, information provision and education.

Statistics show that up to 35 percent of the gambling industry’s revenue comes from those who have gambling issues.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power reports that 77 percent of its profits comes from the online side of the industry.

CEO of Helplink Lochlann Scott says the service provides support to problem gamblers and their families.