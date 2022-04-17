National Figures show a marked decrease in patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 in Hospital but Galway figures going against national trend.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Figures published today have shown a marked decrease in the number receiving treatment in Hospital for Covid-19 nationally with the number of patients in ICU also falling in the last 7 days.

However, latest figures for Galway’s public hospitals are going against this trend.

The number of patients in Irish hospitals this afternoon stands at 754, a reduction of 307 on this day last week.

It must also be noted that today’s figure also shows an increase of 19 on yesterday’s figure of 735.

Intensive care numbers have also come down compared to last Sunday with 45 currently in ICU nationally, a reduction of 11 on a week ago when 56 were receiving treatment.

Figures for Galway’s Public Hospitals released at 8pm yesterday evening show that there are 41 in Galway University Hospital and 8 in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This is a reduction of 15 in the number of patients receiving treatment in GUH but Ballinasloe is going against the national trend with an increase of 1 over the last 7 days.

ICU Numbers in Galway City and County however have also gone against the national trend.

As of yesterday evening, there are 4 in GUH, an increase of 2, and 1 in Ballinasloe, a reduction of 2 on the previous 7 days.