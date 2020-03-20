National Broadband Plan surveying begins in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland staff have begun surveying work in Galway as part of the broadband implementation plan.

The work is being carried out around the county prior to the installation process.

152 million will be invested in providing high-speed fibre broadband throughout Galway over the next 25 years.

The National Broadband Plan will connect 1.1 million people, 500 thousand premises, 54 thousand farms, 44 thousand businesses and 695 schools.

Meanwhile, 300 public broadband connection points will be set up in rural areas within the next 12 months.

That’s according to Junior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney who says the broadbrand roll-out is vital for rural development.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..