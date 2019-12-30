National Broadband Ireland urged to liaise with Galway homeowners over problem telephone poles

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor has called on National Broadband Ireland to liaise with Galway residents over problem telephone poles.

The National Broadband Plan aims to bring fibre broadband to over 38,000 premises in Galway, mainly in rural areas.

90 per cent of the fibre optic cabling to be used will be on overhead wires, while the remainder will be underground.

Over the next year, NBI will be surveying existing infrastructure in Galway such as telephone poles, ducts and power lines – to plan how best to install the new network.

At a recent meeting of the County Council, Cllr Geraldine Donohue called on NBI to work with Galway residents to identify problem or dangerous poles to be replaced or moved during the installation process.

