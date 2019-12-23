National Broadband Ireland to survey Galway’s Internet Infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Broadband infrastructure in Galway is to be surveyed in the new year as one of the first steps of the National Broadband Plan.

Staff from National Broadband Ireland will examine infrastructure such as telephone lines, poles and ducts in order to begin planning the best way to connect homes and businesses to the new fibre network.

The plan aims to bring fibre broadband to over 38,000 premises in Galway, primarily in rural areas.

The survey is due to begin in the townlands surrounding Galway City in January, with Ballinasloe and Gort to be examined in the second half of 2020.

The first Galway premises are likely to be connected next year while work has begun this year on broadband hubs, which are communal work spaces in rural Ireland with access to high speed Internet.

20 broadband hubs have been selected by Galway’s local authorities in order to provide access to high speed broadband in advance of the full fibre network being built.

NBI will use Galway city, Ballinasloe and Gort as centres to expand the broadband network to the surrounding areas.