National Broadband Ireland to host information event on rollout in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland is to host a pop-up information event in Ballinasloe from tomorrow (Fri 17th).

The two day event will take place at Tesco Superstore in Menlo, Ballinasloe from 10am to 4pm.

The event aims to give the public an opportunity to learn about the national broadband plan, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to various areas in Galway and how households can get connected.

The NBI team will be on-hand to take registrations to enable future updates on the rollout in specific areas.

It comes as NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 3,307 premises in the Ballinasloe intervention area.

These are in the townlands including Clontuskert, Ahascragh, Kilconnell, Liscapple, Aughrim, Carnakelly, Fohenagh, Riversdale, Dowras, Kiltormer, and Rosmore among others.

In total, there are 38,714 premises in the intervention area in county Galway, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.