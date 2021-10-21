National Broadband Ireland to host information event on Gort rollout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland is to host a pop-up information event in Gort this weekend. (23rd/24th)

The event will be held at Market Square tomorrow and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

NBI ambassadors will be on-hand to provide information on the National Broadband Plan rollout in Gort.

The event aims to provide information on when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Gort and how householders can get connected.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 2,618 premises in the townlands in the Gort intervention area.

These include Ardrahan, Tubber, Grove Road, Cloonmolly, Peterswell, Boley, Kilkeedy, Blakemount, Foxtail Hill, Derrybrien and Boston among others.

In total, there are 38,714 premises in the intervention area across County Galway, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.