National Broadband Ireland begins preparatory works in greater Ballinasloe area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland has begun preparatory works in the greater Ballinalsoe area.

It’s understood sub-contractors have started cutting back hedges and laying fibre cables in areas such as Ballydangan, Creagh, Moore, Clonfad, Kilconnell, Ahascragh, Aughrim and Kiltomer.

It’s expected that the broadband connections will be available to rural homes in Ballinasloe and South Roscommon by summer, while pre-orders for connections are being taken for connection to the high-speed broadband network from next June.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says National Broadband Ireland is working to make-up lost time as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

He says it’s expected the vast majority of connections to homes will be from the nearest eir telephone pole and it’s important that homeowners make sure they can connect to the fibre when it comes to their door, by ensuring there are no trees blocking the route from their home to the nearest telephone pole.