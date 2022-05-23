National Award for Galway students at Enterprise finals

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway students have taken second place in the senior category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals.

Students James Donoghue and Paul Mannion from Holy Rosary College in Mountbellew came second with their enterprise ‘Know Your Phone’.

‘Know Your Phone’ is as book designed to help individuals use their smartphone effectively, and has had sales of over €9,000 to date.

In the senior ‘Creative Business Idea’ category, Merlin College student, Luis Rauner, came first with his enterprise ‘Heat the feet’.

This category saw students pitch their most innovative business ideas via video, without having to produce a product or service.