National Apprenticeship in Arboriculture to be launched in Clonbur

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new national apprenticeship in Arboriculture will be launched at the Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre in Clonbur this morning. (9/7)

Arborists would most commonly be referred to as tree surgeons, though the role involves a wider ranging skill set and knowledge base.

The new apprenticeship, offered by the GRETB, was created as a direct response to a skills gap identified by Arboriculture companies nationwide.

Due to a shortage of trained personal, local authorities have often been forced to request additional personnel from outside the state to support local crews.

The new apprenticeship is a two-year course combining on and off-the-job training with an emphasis on health and safety, tree biology, cultivation and conservation.

It will be launched in Clonbur at 11am by Minister of State with responsibility for Further Education and Skills, Niall Collins TD.