Name not yet released of young motorcyclist who died in Ballybrit

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Gardai have conducted a thorough technical examination of the crash scene in Ballybrit where a young motorcyclist lost his life last night

The single vehicle incident took place at 7:30pm at the busy intersection leading from Bóthar na dTreabh.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward to Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.