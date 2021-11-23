Name and opening date for west’s new university revealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Higher Education Minister has announced the name and proposed opening date for the new Technological University for the West and North West region

The Atlantic Technological University will officially open its doors on April 1st of 2022.

The new university will incorporate GMIT, Sligo IT and Letterkenny IT.

The official name for the TU was chosen through extensive research and consultation with thousands of students, staff and stakeholders across industry and education.

The April opening date means that students of the current three Institutes who graduate in this academic year of 2021/2022 and into the future in the West and North West will do so with university qualifications.