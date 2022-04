Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the N84 Headford Road has been closed this afternoon as the fire service continues to battle a gorse fire at the Curragh Line.

Emergency services have been battling the blaze since last evening with crews stood down at 11 last night.

However, there’s been a resurgence since then and pockets of fire and smoke are visible along the N84 this lunchtime.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.