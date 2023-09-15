15 September 2023
~1 minutes read
N67 in Oranmore reopens after two-vehicle crash
Galway Bay FM newsroom-
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision on the N67 in Oranmore this afternoon.
The stretch of road between Oranmore Community Centre roundabout and the right turn towards Lidl was closed for a time from 2pm to allow for a technical examination.
The road has since reopened.
Two people received treatment for injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Garda investigations are ongoing.