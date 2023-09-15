N67 in Oranmore reopens after two-vehicle crash

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-car collision on the N67 in Oranmore this afternoon.

The stretch of road between Oranmore Community Centre roundabout and the right turn towards Lidl was closed for a time from 2pm to allow for a technical examination.

The road has since reopened.

Two people received treatment for injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Garda investigations are ongoing.