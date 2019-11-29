N63 near Abbeyknockmoy re-opens after five hour closure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N63 near Abbeyknockmoy has re-opened

The roadside was damaged when a truck overturned at Derreen at around 7.30 this morning

It had been hoped that a two hour closure of the section between Abbeyknockmoy and Horseleap Cross would be adequate to allow for the truck to be removed from the side of the road

However the council’s roads crew say the closure had to be extended by a few hours to allow time for the removal and works to re-stabilise an embankment

The road is now open again since 4.30pm

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital this morning as a precaution and no one else was injured