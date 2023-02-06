N63 between Newbridge and Ballygar reopens following fatal road traffic collision

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The N63 between Newbridge and Ballygar has reopened following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N63 at approximately 12.45 pm.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The driver, also in his 20’s, was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The road has since reopened and gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.