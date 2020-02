Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N63 between Abbeyknockmoy and Horseleap cross is closed this afternoon to facilitate the removal of an overturned truck.

No one was injured when the truck overturned into a ditch on the road this morning, according to Gardai

The route will remain closed throughout the afternoon and early evening until 6pm.

Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to drive with care while approaching the closure.