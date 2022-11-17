N6 Ballinasloe car toll price to increase by 10c from January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Car drivers passing through the N6 Ballinasloe toll will be hit with a 10 cent rise from January.

The price for cars will increase from €2 to €2.10, while for buses, it will increase from €3.50 to €3.80.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is increasing the prices on Ireland’s ten toll roads on the national road network due to ‘the current rate of inflation’.

The M50 in Dubin will rise by 20 cent for those using tags and those captured by video, while there will be a rise of 30 cent for unregistered vehicles.

Dublin Port Tunnel the only road not facing an increase.