N59 Roadworks to begin in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited roadworks on the N59 between Maam Cross and Bunnakill will begin on January 1st.

According to Galway County Council the works are expected to last 70 weeks and will be carried out by Clare Civil Engineering Ltd.

The proposed works for the N59 will include just over 5 kilometres of road improvements and realignments – with tie in works at either end of the scheme.

Works on a staggered junction at Maam Cross, two local road T-junctions and a number of access road T-junctions in the area.

Causeway widening works, underground pipe replacement and a wall and soft ground excavation and replacement project.

Meanwhile, demolition works, site clearance, fencing, waste management, drainage, road marks and signage works are also scheduled.

When completed the new road will be a Type 3 standard single, 7-8 metre carriageway, with a 0.5metre hard strip and 2 to 3 metre verges.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of works and Galway County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..