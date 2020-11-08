Music Tuition should continue under Government Living with Covid Plan according to Galway Deputy

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fine Gael Spokesperson on Arts, Culture and Media Ciaran Cannon has said that Music Tuition should be considered an integral part of education under the Government plan for living with Covid19.

The Galway TD raised the issue with minister Carherine Martin at a meeting of the oireachtas comittee this week and believed classes should resume in accordance with the necessary health and safety

protocols.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Cannon said that it was as critically important for young people’s wellbeing as sporting participation

