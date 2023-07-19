Music Alliance Ireland to hold public meeting in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Music Alliance Ireland is to hold a public meeting in Galway city tomorrow, Thursday.

MIA is a group of national music organisations and companies that have come together to create a collective voice for the music sector in Ireland

MIA members include the Contemporary Music Centre, Diatribe Records, Journal of Music, Music Network and Trad Ireland

The current steering group comprises performance groups, concert promoters and resource organisations

The Galway meeting will discuss current issues in the Irish music sector including spaces for music in Galway.

It takes place tomorrow at 1pm in the O’Donoghue Theatre in the University of Galway.

Speakers will include Editor of the Journal of Music and Galway resident Toner Quinn, who is also Chair of MIA and Project Manager Bianca Gannon