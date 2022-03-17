Mural with Nicola Coughlan painted in Galway city

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Oranmore native actor Nicola Coughlan has been commemorated by a mural in the city at McGuire’s Daybreak in Raven Terrace, ahead of season two of Bridgerton.

The image of the actor playing key charater Penelope Featherington was painted by Irish artist Marcus O’Connor, in collaboration with Graffiti Life and will remain until Sunday week March 27.

The finishing touches were done this week.

This is the third mural for the actor as she is depicted in Derry’s Badgers Bar and outside The George pub in Dublin.