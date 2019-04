Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Coastguard is advising people to stay back and stay high as Storm Hannah makes landfall.

A red alert has been issued for Kerry from 6pm and Clare from 8pm.

An orange alert is already in place in the counties along with Cork and Limerick.

There is also an orange warning for Galway, Tipperary and Waterford from 7pm. The Galway orange alert ends at midnight and will be followed by a status yellow wind warning.