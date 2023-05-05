Multinational’s investment of €300m in Athenry hailed “major vote of confidence” in region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The announcement of 1500 jobs for Athenry by a major US multinational, representing an investment of 300 million euro is a major vote of confidence in Athenry and the West of Ireland according to local TD Ciaran Cannon

Dexcom – headquartered in San Diego, California – is set to establish a major European hub at IDA lands in Athenry.

The firm develops, manufactures and distributes equipment for diabetes management.

It will create thousand permanent high tech graduate and technician positions over the next five years.

A further 500 jobs will be created during the construction of the new facility.