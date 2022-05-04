Multinational tech firm signs lease for major facility at Crown Square in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Multinational tech firm Poly has today signed a lease for a major new Centre of Excellence at Crown Square in Mervue.

The new centre will cover Europe, Middle East and Africa, and will also support 200 local high-skilled jobs over the next five years.

It’ll also house Poly’s Research and Development lab, designed to support 65 offices around the world.

Today’s signing makes Poly the first company to sign a lease at the Two Crown Square development on the east side of the city.

The communications firm was founded in 1961 in Santa Cruz California and employs more than 8,000 people around the world.

Recruitment is already underway for roles across Software Engineering, Sales, Human Resources, Customer Support, Legal and Finance.