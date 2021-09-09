Multinational buys rights to develop €1bn windfarm off Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Australian based multinational has bought the rights to develop a major wind farm off the coast of Connemara.

Macquaries’ Green Investment Group has acquired Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, the developer of the Sceirde Rocks offshore wind farm.

It’s estimated the project could see investment of up to €1bn in the region.

Sceirde Rocks is a proposed 400 MW offshore wind farm that would be located several kilometres off the coast of Carna.

When completed, the development would be capable of generating enough energy to power the equivalent of almost 300 thousand homes.

GIG says the planned wind-farm would be a “flagship” development for the West of Ireland

It adds the project will be the largest ever infrastructure project in Connemara and will position Galway as a leader in Ireland’s new green energy economy.

It’s been designated as one of seven “relevant status” developments by the Government – which means it’ll be in the first wave of offshore wind projects for delivery by 2030.

The project will also establish a multi-million euro Community Benefit Fund, which will support sustainable community initiatives once the wind farm becomes operational.