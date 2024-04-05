Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

Multi-million euro creative innovation hub officially opens in city today

Multi-million euro creative innovation hub officially opens in city today

Creative enterprises are being supported through the city’s new multi-million euro innovation hub, which is to be officially opened this lunchtime

Junior Trade Minister Dara Calleary is due shortly at the Creative Enterprise West, or CREW, hub at ATU Galway’s Cluain Mhuire campus at Wellpark.

It is providing start-up space for 150 entrepreneurs across creative areas including gaming, animation, film, TV, fashion tech, virtual reality and digital design.

CEO of CREW Niamh Costello says the building will provide a much needed home for creative enterprises

 

