Galway Bay fm newsroom – A multi-million euro residential development is planned for the west side of the city.

Glenveagh Living Limited has entered consultations directly with An Bord Pleanála about a proposal to provide 335 apartments at Knocknacarra District Centre in Rahoon.

The pre-application assessment is underway and the higher planning authority will issue its ‘opinion’ on whether a full application should be submitted by August.