Claims young people in Galway putting lives at risk by taking “muck quality” drugs

A city councillor says young people in Galway are putting their lives at risk buying “toxic” and “muck quality” drugs.

Councillor Niall McNelis raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee.

Other members were in agreement that despite the best efforts of the Divisional Drugs Unit, drugs are prevalent in every community.

Councillor McNelis requested that Gardaí make a presentation to members on the type and quality of drugs being sold across the city.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin for FYI.