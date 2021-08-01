Moycullen welcomes home their Olympic Medallist this evening

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The community of Moycullen will be welcoming home their Olympic medal winning rower Fiona Murtagh this evening.

Fiona, alone with Furbo native Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Emily Hegarty won bronze in the Womens Fours event at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the early hours of Wednesday Morning.

Fiona and her family will do a tour of the parish on a open top bus departing from Bushypark at 6:30 travelling on to the village for 6.45. From there it will head down the Tullokyne Rd and should pass Hurneys at approximately 6:55.

It will then proceed towards Knockferry, Collinamuck and should be on the Cloonabinnia Road by about 7:20. It will be back out on the N59 at Rinneen and they will travel back through Moycullen village again.

Due to current restrictions, there can be no further celebrations but will still be a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get out and show their appreciation of her amazing achievement at the Tokyo Olympics.