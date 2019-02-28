Moycullen resident senior official seeks injunction preventing HSE from terminating his employment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Moycullen resident who is the CEO of a group that runs several public hospitals, including those in Galway, has launched a High Court challenge aimed at preventing the HSE from removing him from his role.

The action has been brought by Maurice Power who is the CEO of the Saolta Group, which runs public hospitals in counties Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.



Maurice Power has been the group CEO since October 2014, having previously held several other positions within the public health service, and has a salary of 151 thousand euro

The HSE is currently interviewing candidates for the position of CEO.

Mr Power applied for the job and was called to a preliminary interview, but he was not invited to the second round of interviews.

Counsel said it is his client’s case that he was wrongfully forced to apply for his own role and the recruitment process cannot lawfully be held.

His client appealed the decision not to include him in the second round and has also lodged a claim with the Workplace Relations Commission.

He claims that as a result of being employed on five successive fixed-term contracts he is now under the 2003 Protection of Employment Act entitled to be treated as having a Contract of Indefinite Duration in respect of his role as group CEO.

His counsel said that this claim is disputed by the HSE.

In proceedings against the HSE Mr Power of Homefarm, Moycullen seeks various orders, including an injunction preventing the HSE from terminating his employment as the group’s CEO.

He also seeks damages.

At the High Court yesterday Mr Power secured permission to serve short notice of his action against the HSE.

Permission was granted, on an ex parte basis only, by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

The Judge made the action returnable to a date next week.