Moycullen primary care centre set to open early next year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE says it anticipates the new primary care centre in Moycullen will be operational in the first quarter of next year.

The new Moycullen primary care centre will be located on the N59 on the approach into the village.

It will house two GP practices as well as a range of HSE services, including public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and mental health services.

The project had encountered delays due to Covid-19.

HSE Community Healthcare West says the centre is nearing completion of the construction phase.

Once complete, the next step will involve the installation of ICT, equipment and furnishings

It is anticipated that the centre will be operational in the first Quarter of 2022.