Moycullen primary care centre set to open doors in summer

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The HSE says it anticipates the new primary care centre in Moycullen will be operational in summer.

The new centre will be located on the N59 on the approach into the village.

It will house two GP practices as well as a range of HSE services, including public health nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and mental health services.

The project has encountered delays due to COVID-19 and is now nearing completion of the construction phase.

The next stage will involve the installation of ICT, equipment and furnishing.