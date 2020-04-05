Moycullen Phone service launched for those affected by covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local link telephone service for people who have been forced to self isolate or cocoon has been launched in the Moycullen area.

Forrbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilin have setup the service that allows users to confidentially access information such as what businesses offer home deliveries or how to contact volunteers to request help.

The Moycullen Community Development Association is also contributing €5,000 towards a local support fund along with a local resident who has matched the donation.

The coronavirus support service is being run through the Moycullen Community Office and will be available from 10 to 12 noon initially at 091 555626

Cathaoirleach of Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilinn, Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha says a simple chat on the phone can be incredibly important for people isolating on their own.