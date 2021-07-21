Moycullen native to be ordained into priesthood at Galway Cathedral next month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Moycullen native will be ordained into the priesthood at Galway Cathedral next month.

Originally from Knockauranny, Moycullen, John Gerard Acton is the son of Séamus and Maureen Acton and is the youngest of four siblings.

A former pupil at Scoil Bhaile Nua, Moycullen and Choáiste Chroí Mhuire, Spiddal, John Gerard also studied business and communications in GMIT, before beginning six years of priestly formation at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

He will be ordained by Bishop Brendan Kelly in Galway Cathedral on Sunday, August 1st at 3pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions only a small number of people will able to attend the ordination liturgy, but the proceedings will also be live streamed on galwaydiocese.ie/ordination.