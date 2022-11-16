Moycullen man rows in behind uptake of hurling in Uganda after children fell in love with the sport from Tik Tok and Youtube videos

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick are among the favourite teams of children who’ve taken up hurling in Uganda.

It’s after their teacher discovered the ‘clash of the ash’ on Tik Tok and Youtube, and set up a club in Wakiso.

At present they’re only playing seven-a-side games, as they’ve only 15 helmets to share from and are looking for donations.

Moses, co-founder of the club, says the children enjoyed watching this year’s All Ireland Final.

After the club was up and running, Moycullen man John Walsh from the Irish Society of Uganda got behind them.

He told our reporter Aoife Kearns they started off making their own hurls based on the videos