29 May 2024

Moycullen fashion show to honour memory of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden

A fashion show is taking place in Moycullen next month (june) in honour of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden who recently lost their lives in a car accident in Mayo

Úna and her daughters 14-year-old Ciara and 10-year-old Saoirse were valued members of the Moycullen community, being active members of many sporting and social groups

They were dedicated supporters of dog rescue charity MADRA, and as a result it’s been decided that all proceeds from the fashion show will be donated to MADRA in their names.

The show on Sunday week, June 9th, will be hosted by MoyGym and refreshments will be sponsored by Cafe Nua, The Fish Shop and The Gables.

The manager of MoyGym Jana explains how the idea came about:

