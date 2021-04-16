Moycullen Bypass to go to tender at end of the month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Moycullen Bypass project is set to go to tender at the end of this month.

Senator Sean Kyne says the date has been confirmed between Galway County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The tender will issue to five pre-qualified contractors.

The €50m project will see the construction of new carriageway from the townland of Drimcong, north-west of the village, to the townland of Clydagh, south-east of the village.

Senator Kyne says this is a hugely important step following years of hard work – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour